Every drop of innocent blood spilled in Kashmir will be avenged: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

<p>Srinagar: In a stern warning to terrorists and their handlers, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/manoj-sinha">Manoj Sinha</a> Saturday said that every drop of innocent blood spilled in the Union Territory (UT) will be avenged.</p><p>“A fresh strategy is in place to deal with the emerging threats of terrorism. Security forces will avenge every drop of innocent blood spilled in Kashmir,” he warned while addressing the passing out parade of 629 BSF recruits at STC Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar.</p><p>Referring to Pakistan and terror emanating from the neighbouring country, L-G Singa said India has always wanted peace with its neighbours. “Unfortunately, we have got a neighbour that always tries to disrupt peace despite facing ultimate poverty back home,” he said.</p>.Gulmarg attack: Operation to hunt down terrorists continues. <p>The L-G said the BSF is facing challenges on multiple fronts along the border. “The force has earned fame for its patriotism and valour. The force needs to expand its ambit and maintain a close coordination with Central forces to tackle the challenges of terrorism,” he said.</p><p>He added that the police, army, and central forces have to put in a collective approach to root out terrorism from J&K. “BSF is one of the best Central forces but needs to walk an extra mile,” he said.</p><p>The Lieutenant-Governor also pointed out the rising threat of drones used for smuggling weapons and narcotics, stressing the importance of upgrading technical capabilities to combat these challenges. “Drugs are consuming our younger generation, and the profits from narcotics sales are funnelled into fueling terrorism,” he warned.</p><p>Sinha commended the BSF's efforts in Punjab and their contributions in Kashmir, noting that their work extends beyond fighting terrorism to include community initiatives like opening schools and assisting the needy, as well as addressing the smuggling of drugs and weapons.</p>