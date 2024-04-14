Filmmakers flock to Kashmir to capture 'paradise' on celluloid

Srinagar: Amid prevailing peace and rush of tourists, filmmakers from Bollywood and south Indian Cinema are making a beeline to capture the essence of Kashmir on celluloid.

In 2023, Kashmir emerged as a focal point for the film industry, hosting the shooting of 102 films and web series. This year more than 200 filmmakers have sought permission from authorities to shoot in the scenic valley.

In the last two years, around 700 producers applied for shooting permissions, with 300 receiving the green light.

Under the new Film Policy, the Jammu and Kashmir government has put the permission system under Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA). The administration has to give permission to filmmakers within a stipulated time of 30 days. A single window system has also been put in place to make it easier for the producers.

The filmmakers can apply for permission online. The government is also providing these filmmakers with incentives to shoot at various locations across the Valley.

This policy, which aims to position J&K as a hub of cinematic creativity and productivity, has played a pivotal role in attracting filmmakers to Kashmir.