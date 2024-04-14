Filmmakers flock to Kashmir to capture 'paradise' on celluloid

Srinagar: Amid prevailing peace and rush of tourists, filmmakers from Bollywood and south Indian Cinema are making a beeline to capture the essence of Kashmir on celluloid.
In 2023, Kashmir emerged as a focal point for the film industry, hosting the shooting of 102 films and web series. This year more than 200 filmmakers have sought permission from authorities to shoot in the scenic valley.
In the last two years, around 700 producers applied for shooting permissions, with 300 receiving the green light.
Under the new Film Policy, the Jammu and Kashmir government has put the permission system under Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA). The administration has to give permission to filmmakers within a stipulated time of 30 days. A single window system has also been put in place to make it easier for the producers.
The filmmakers can apply for permission online. The government is also providing these filmmakers with incentives to shoot at various locations across the Valley.
This policy, which aims to position J&K as a hub of cinematic creativity and productivity, has played a pivotal role in attracting filmmakers to Kashmir.
For Bollywood, Kashmir has always been more than just a picturesque location; it's a muse that has inspired generations of filmmakers to weave tales of love, loss, and redemption. From timeless classics like Kashmir Ki Kali to modern blockbusters like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the valley’s cinematic allure has remained unparalleled.
Similarly, south Indian film productions have also found solace in the enchanting landscapes of Kashmir. Whether it's the dramatic sequences of a romantic saga or the adrenaline-pumping action sequences of a thriller, the valley provides a canvas for every cinematic vision.
As the film industry again started to date with Kashmir, the first multiplex was thrown open in September 2022. The theatres in the Valley were shut in the early 1990s and it was after a gap of three decades that a multiplex was opened.
Multipurpose cinema halls were also opened in other districts of Kashmir, including volatile Pulwama and Shopian in 2022.
Tourism in the valley has seen a boom in the last three years and now it seems the film industry is returning to its favourite destination as well.
(Published 14 April 2024, 09:59 IST)