Five-day search operation ends as bodies of two soldiers recovered in Kokernag forests of Jammu & Kashmir

According to army sources, they went missing five days ago, coinciding with a sudden snowstorm that severely hampered visibility and movement in the rugged, forested terrain.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 10:00 IST
Published 11 October 2025, 10:00 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmir

