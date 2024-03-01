Freed after 5-year detention in UP jail, J&K journalist Asif Sultan arrested again hours after returning home

Srinagar: Two days after Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan was released from a five-year detention, he has been rearrested here in another case, officials said on Friday.

"Sultan was rearrested late Thursday night," the officials said.

He was first arrested in an Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act case in September 2018 when he was working as a reporter with a local magazine.

The journalist was arrested for "allegedly providing logistical support to a banned militant group."