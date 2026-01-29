<p>Two-time <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-super-league">Indian Super League (ISL)</a> champions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennaiyin-fc">Chennaiyin FC</a> continued their signing spree by roping in ex Moroccan international Mohammed Ali Bemammer, to the heart of the Marina Machans’ midfield ahead of the upcoming season.</p><p>The 36-year-old, who had earlier plied his trade with NorthEast United FC in the ISL.</p><p>A proven professional with over 300 senior career appearances, with more than 40 of those outings coming in ISL, Ali Bemammer is Marina Machans' third new signing of the season after Imran Khan and Alberto Noguera.</p>.ISL Transfer News: From Madrid to Madras! Chennaiyin FC sign Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera.<p>A former Morocco international, ALi Bemammer earned 11 caps for his country and scored twice, underlining his pedigree at the highest level.</p><p>"I'm very happy to join this great team, and I hope to help the club achieve titles. I'm also delighted with the return of football and am looking forward to training with the team," said Ali Bemammer.</p>.<p>Renowned for his physical dominance, positional discipline, and game awareness, Bemammer is a classic holding midfielder who offers balance and protection in front of the backline. </p><p>His experience and leadership are expected to play a key role in anchoring Chennaiyin FC’s midfield unit.</p>.ISL Transfer News: From Manipur to Madras! Chennaiyin FC sign Imran Khan ahead of season .<p>His trophy cabinet reflects his success, having won the CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Super Cup, and an African Nations Championship in 2020, along with several domestic honours. Bemammer later moved to India in 2023, representing NorthEast, and quickly adapted to the demands of Indian football. He also has a Durand Cup title to his name from his time in India.</p><p>“Ali Bemammer’s will help us to get solidarity & stability in the middle. His ability to hold the ball under pressure, break opponent attacks and find passes to initiate offensive transitions will add a very good dimension to our play. He brings leadership and character to our squad and has a strong personality which will help the team," said coach Clifford Miranda</p><p>A native of Fes, Ali Bemammer began his professional journey with hometown club Maghreb Fes before moving on to represent Raja Casablanca, one of Morocco’s most storied and successful clubs. Much of his career was spent in domestic football, where he established himself as one of the league’s most reliable and consistent midfielders.</p><p>The new ISL season is expected to start on February 14. </p><p>(with CFC Media inputs)</p>