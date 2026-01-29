Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP’s true tribute to Ajit Pawar would be to withdraw 'graft' charges against him: Sanjay Raut

The BJP on Thursday carried front-page advertisements in leading newspapers paying tribute to Pawar, who was killed in a tragic air crash a day earlier.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 09:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsSanjay RautAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us