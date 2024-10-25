Home
Gulmarg terror attack: Forces launch combing operation along LoC

The combing and search operation has been launched along the LoC and the area near the site of the attack. Security forces have sealed the routes around the site of the attack.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 06:51 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 06:51 IST
