Jammu and Kashmir

Heat spell in Kashmir; Srinagar sees hottest Sept day in 18 years

Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal as the popular tourist spot saw its hottest day of the month since 27 September 2009.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 01:14 IST

Srinagar recorded its hottest day in September since 2005 on Sunday, amid a heat spell in Kashmir, according to the meteorological department.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Srinagar on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 32.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 notches above normal.

This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in the city in the month of September since 2005.

While the mercury had climbed to 33.4 degrees Celsius on September 6, 2005, the highest day temperature of 35 degrees Celsius was recorded on 18 September 1934, official data showed.

Likewise, Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded 24 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal as the popular tourist spot saw its hottest day of the month since 27 September 2009.

Qazigund in south Kashmir experienced its hottest September day since 2019, recording a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday -- five notches above normal.

(Published 11 September 2023, 01:14 IST)
India NewsClimate ChangeJammu and Kashmir

