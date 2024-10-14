Home
jammu and kashmir

Hope LG, govt work in harmony in J&K unlike Delhi: Sonam Wangchuk

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, hoped that the newly-elected government in Jammu and Kashmir will work in harmony with the Lieutenant Governor, and not allow the situation to become like Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 15:56 IST

India NewsDelhiJammu and KashmirManoj SinhaOmar AbdullahLadakhSonam Wangchuk

