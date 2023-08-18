Home
jammu and kashmir

Huge cache of arms recovered near LoC in J&K's Kupwara

The Army said a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, seven pistols, four hand grenades and other incriminating material were recovered.
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 07:43 IST

Security forces have recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the Army said on Friday.

“Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_Kashmir and @JmuKmrPolice in #Machhal Sector #Kupwara from 15-18 Aug 23 based on Intelligence inputs by various agencies of likely presence of a cache of war like stores,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army said on X, formerly Twitter.

The Army said a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including five AK rifles, seven pistols, four hand grenades and other incriminating material were recovered.

The search is in progress, it added.

(Published 18 August 2023, 07:43 IST)
