<p>Srinagar: A pediatrician from Anantnag district of South <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Kashmir</a>, Dr Muzaffar Ahmad Rather, believed to be a key conspirator in the November 10, 2025 Red Fort car blast that killed 13 people, may soon face an Interpol Red Corner notice as investigators probe his cross-border role in funding and planning the attack, officials said on Sunday.</p><p>Dr Muzaffar, originally from Qazigund, has already been declared a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court. He is believed to have fled India in August and may currently be in Afghanistan. </p><p>Sources said he acted as a link between Jaish-e-Mohammed handlers and the inter-state terror network, providing logistical support, funding, communication, and planning for the November 10 Red Fort car blast.</p><p>His brother, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, is already in custody and is considered another major conspirator in the network. Adeel is also wanted in connection with the Red Fort attack.</p><p>The crackdown followed investigations that began on November 10, when police recovered 360 kg of ammonium nitrate from the rented accommodation of Dr Muzamil Shakeel at Al Falah University in Faridabad. Hours later, authorities uncovered a much larger cache of explosives in and around the campus. Dr Muzamil, employed there, was arrested, leading investigators to several others in the alleged module.</p><p>Police said the group formed the core of an inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed network and may have been plotting attacks around the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.</p><p>Following the exposure of the network, the National Medical Commission removed four doctors — Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel, and Dr Shaheen Saeed — from the National Medical Register. All four have been charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the blast.</p><p>Officials said the Interpol notice is being processed to facilitate Dr Muzaffar's possible international apprehension and extradition, as investigations into the Red Fort blast and the wider inter-state network continue.</p>