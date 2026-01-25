Menu
Interpol notice likely against Kashmiri medico in Red Fort blast case

Dr Muzaffar, originally from Qazigund, has already been declared a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court. He is believed to have fled India in August and may currently be in Afghanistan.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 13:23 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsRed FortJammu and Kashmir

