Jammu and Kashmir CM, other leaders condemn terrorist attack in Gulmarg

Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms &…
Shocked & deeply saddened by the militant attack on an army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. Condemn it unequivocally & pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers.
My heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the porter who lost his life in today’s Gulmarg attack. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers. Such acts of terror harm the well-being of the people and deepen their suffering. I strongly condemn this senseless…
Heart breaking news from buta Pathri Gulmarg 2 Army soldiers and 2 Army potters lost their lives in a terrorist Attack Also 3 soldiers, injured in this attack , My deepest condolences to the families & also Pray Injured make a Complete &Swift Recovery,