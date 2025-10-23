<p>Srinagar: In a rare show of opposition unity, the Congress and the <a href="https://google.com/search?q=peoples+democratic+party+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggBEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDvSAQgxOTU4ajBqN6gCCLACAfEFTG2vMafJwXk&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Peoples Democratic Party</a> (PDP) on Thursday announced their support for the National Conference (NC) candidates in Friday’s Rajya Sabha elections from Jammu and Kashmir — a move aimed at keeping the BJP out and preserving the fragile I.N.D.I.A. bloc in the Union Territory.</p><p>The announcement came after days of speculation over the Congress’ stand, amid reports of friction between the NC and the grand old party over seat-sharing and coordination within the alliance.</p><p>"Having taken into account our own sensitivities as a suffering state and as a steadfast secular party, we have decided to keep all differences with the NC aside to prove our commitment to our ethos,” said J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra.</p><p>He called the decision a “moral stand” and said the Congress had chosen “principle over expediency” despite recent tensions with its ally.</p><p>PDP chief and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also confirmed her party’s backing for the NC nominees, while clarifying that her party would not support the NC for the fourth seat. With three members in the Assembly, the PDP’s backing could strengthen the opposition bloc’s chances of winning three of the four seats.</p><p>“Although they (NC) don’t deserve it, our intent is that fascist and communal forces must be stopped at all costs,” Mehbooba said. She added that the PDP expects NC’s reciprocal support for its private member bills during the ongoing Assembly session.</p>.Rajya Sabha, Assembly bypolls heat up Jammu & Kashmir politics.<p>This is the first Rajya Sabha election from Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 and the restoration of the Assembly last year. The four Upper House seats have remained vacant since February 2021, when the terms of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nazir Ahmad Laway, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, and Shamsher Singh Manhas expired.</p><p>The NC, which commands 41 of the 90 Assembly seats, issued a three-line whip asking its legislators to back the party’s official candidates and refrain from abstaining or cross-voting.</p><p>Under the single transferable vote system, each candidate requires around 29 first-preference votes to win. With the support of Congress and PDP, the NC appears well placed to secure three of the four seats, while the outcome of the fourth seat could hinge on independents and smaller parties, which together hold 13 seats. Two constituencies — Budgam and Nagrota — are currently vacant.</p><p>Sources in the Assembly Secretariat said while the NC is confident of a smooth win for the first three seats, the fourth may witness close maneuvering, with reports suggesting possible abstentions and cross-voting among independents.</p><p>The BJP, which has 28 legislators, has the numbers to secure one seat on its own but is expected to use the contest on other seats to test new political equations and exploit divisions within the opposition.</p><p>The Rajya Sabha elections are also being seen as a test of cohesion within the I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Jammu and Kashmir, which has faced recent strains over local power-sharing and electoral coordination. Despite these differences, Thursday’s show of solidarity between the NC, Congress, and PDP underscores a broader effort by opposition parties to prevent the BJP from expanding its influence in the post-Article 370 political landscape.</p>