Jammu and Kashmir: Couples enter wedlock under VDG protection in terror-hit Doda

According to the annual report of the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2022-23, 4,153 Village Defence Groups (VDG) and 32,355 SPOs were engaged in Jammu and Kashmir in different responsibilities for the protection of civilians and anti-terrorists operations under the direct supervision of district superintendents of police or senor superintendents of police. However, Singh said they are still waiting for replacement of their .303 rifles and monthly remunerations.