Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Mehbooba, Sajjad Lone claim they are placed under house arrest

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir said it is becoming "increasingly clear" that the BJP has "no interest" in peace or healing in Kashmir.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMehbooba Mufti

Follow us on :

Follow Us