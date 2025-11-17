<p>Bengaluru: Huskur, near HSR Layout in southeast Bengaluru, is getting a halt (crossing) railway station. </p>.<p>Railway Infrastructure Development Company Karnataka (K-RIDE) has built the station as part of the 48-km Baiyappanahalli-Hosur double line. </p>.<p>The Railway Board had sanctioned the Rs 498-crore project in 2018-19 with the railways and Karnataka sharing the cost equally. Work started in June 2020. </p>.<p>The double line will speed up train movements and help run more services between Byaippannahalli and Hosur. </p>.<p>While K-RIDE commissioned the Carmelaram-Heelalige section (10.5 km) in 2023, it is now set to operationalise Bellandur Road–Carmelaram (3 km). </p>