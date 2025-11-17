<p>Bengaluru: The agriculture sector has strengthened with the support of modern technology, new crop varieties, government programmes and university-led research, Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy said on Sunday.</p>.<p>Speaking at the valedictory and awards ceremony of Krishi Mela 2025, organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) at GKVK, he said that interest in farming has expanded beyond rural areas, with even urban residents, including IT&BT employees, showing enthusiasm for agriculture.</p>.<p>"We must ensure that farmers earn better income and there has to be a movement in agriculture,” he noted.</p>.Karnataka Ex-CM Moily calls for cultural revival, citing Thimmakka as a model of true values.<p>Cheluvarayaswamy also highlighted the contributions of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, who has planted over 5,000 saplings. "Her commitment to environmental conservation should always be remembered,” he said.</p>.<p>This year’s Krishi Mela featured over 750 stalls and attracted 54.16 lakh visitors. The event recorded transactions worth Rs 4.77 crore over four days.</p>.<p>Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Bengaluru Krishi Mela drew a humongous crowd. "Krishi Mela is a science fair. The happiness of farmers, successful participation from women and guidance of scientists were the life of the fair,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that recognising model farmers through awards helps inspire others to adopt better practices.</p>.<p>A farmer-to-farmer discussion on indigenous crop varieties and traditional farming systems was held on the final day.</p>.<p>Awards presented at the ceremony included the Dr MH Marigowda National Endowment Award for Excellence in Horticultural Research, the Dr MH Marigowda State-level Best Horticulture Farmer Award, and the Dr R Dwarakinath Best Farmer Award.</p>