Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Krishi Mela concludes with 54.16 lakh visitors; showcases tech-driven growth

Cheluvarayaswamy also highlighted the contributions of environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, who has planted over 5,000 saplings.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 20:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 20:41 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

Follow us on :

Follow Us