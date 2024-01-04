Jammu cops bust terror module in Budgam

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted a terror module in the Budgam district, arresting seven alleged terrorist associates.

"Police in Budgam have busted a terror module by arresting seven terrorist associates in Beerwah area of the district," a police spokesman said.

He said the arrested terrorist associates were allegedly involved in the dissemination of anti-national propaganda by affixing provocative posters in and around the Beerwah area.