Jammu & Kashmir top cop reviews security Doda, Kishtwar ahead of polls

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir's top police officer on Friday visited Doda and Kishtwar districts to assess security ahead of the upcoming assembly election in the Union Territory.

Eight constituencies across Ramban, Doda, and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu zone are scheduled for polling in the first phase on September 18.

Director General of Police R R Swain also visited Machail Mata Mandir in Machail Padder, where he reviewed security arrangements for the ongoing yatra, a police spokesperson said.