J&K CM Omar Abdullah unveils official logo of Jammu Marathon

The launch event was attended by international fitness icon, model and actor Milind Soman, Sports minister Satish Sharma, former minister Ajatshatru Singh, MLA Jammu East Yudhvir Sethi.
