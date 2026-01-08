<p>New Delhi: In a bid to achieve the goal of "terror-free <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>" at the earliest, Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> on Thursday said the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/counter-terrorism">counter terrorism</a> operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode should be continued.</p><p>His remarks came at a meeting he chaired to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Kumar Deka, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and other senior officers were present.</p><p>"All security agencies should remain alert and continue to work in synergy to ensure that the gains achieved after abrogation of Article 370 are sustained and we achieve the goal of 'terror free Jammu and Kashmir' at the earliest," he said while assuring that all the resources will be made available in this endeavor.</p>.Palaniswami meets Amit Shah, discusses prevailing political situation in Tamil Nadu.<p>He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for strengthening the security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir and said counter terror operations targeting terrorist infrastructure and terror financing in a mission mode should be continued. </p><p>Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the Union government is committed to establish lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and completely eliminate terrorism. </p><p>Emphasising zero tolerance policy against terrorism, he said due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terror eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled.</p>