J&K: Counter terrorism ops targeting terror funding to be continued, says Amit Shah

Emphasising zero tolerance policy against terrorism, he said due to sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terror eco-system in Jammu and Kashmir has been crippled.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 16:45 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 16:45 IST
