Kashmir boat tragedy: Search underway for the missing

Srinagar: Rescuers searched the Jhelum waters on Wednesday for three people who went missing after a boat capsized in the river the day before, claiming six lives, officials said.

The search operation resumed in the morning. Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police are engaged in the operation, they said.

They said the Indian Navy's marine commandos (MARCOS) have also been pressed into service.

According to the officials, three people are missing.

The boat, which was carrying mostly schoolchildren, capsized in the Gandbal Nowgam area here on Tuesday. Six people were pulled out of the Jhelum river, which has swollen over the last couple of days due to incessant rains in the Kashmir valley.