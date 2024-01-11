Kashmir reeling under sub-zero temperatures, no respite from intense cold wave

Srinagar: There was no respite from the intense cold wave in Kashmir as the valley continued to reel under sub-zero temperatures with no improvement in the weather conditions over the next few days, officials said here on Wednesday.

A dry and snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer than usual days as Srinagar’s day temperatures were over eight degrees above the normal for this time of the year, they said.

Jammu, the winter capital of the union territory, has been colder than Srinagar for the past couple of days, recording a high of 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, which was nine degrees below the normal.