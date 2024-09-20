LeT terrorists likely trapped as encounter breaks out in J&K’s Reasi

Srinagar: An encounter reportedly started between a group of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT terrorists and the security forces in Chassana area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district on Friday.

Reports said the encounter between the security forces and the terrorists broke out in Shikara, Chassana area of the Reasi district. The area was cordoned off by the security forces.

As the security forces approached the suspected area, the hiding militants fired upon the joint party, leading to an encounter, a police official said.