Local terrorists 'gasping for breath', recruitment into militancy declined by 80% this year: J&K police chief

In 2022, over 100 local men got recruited into terrorist ranks which was again 37 per cent less compared to 2021. In 2017, 126 locals had joined militant ranks while the number was 218 in 2018, 126 in 2019, 167 in 2020 and 128 in 2021.

Swain, who took over as 17th Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, said they will try at every level to curb recruitment in terror ranks, besides efforts are on to put an end to the cycle of violence.

“Local terrorists are gasping for breath, while foreigners are taking the lead. There has been a decline in local involvement in terrorism, while foreigners are at the forefront. It becomes clear that future fights will be against those who infiltrate from outside into Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.