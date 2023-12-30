Local terrorists 'gasping for breath', recruitment into militancy declined by 80% this year: J&K police chief

Srinagar: Stating that local recruitment into militancy declined by 80 per cent this year, Jammu and Kashmir police chief R R Swain Saturday said only 22 local men had joined terror organizations in 2023.
“We don't disclose the figures, but for your information let me tell you that only 22 local recruitments (into militancy) took place in 2023. There are 31 local identified terrorists active across Jammu and Kashmir. While 27 among them are from Kashmir, four belong to Jammu,” he said while addressing the year-ender presser in Jammu.
In 2022, over 100 local men got recruited into terrorist ranks which was again 37 per cent less compared to 2021. In 2017, 126 locals had joined militant ranks while the number was 218 in 2018, 126 in 2019, 167 in 2020 and 128 in 2021.
Swain, who took over as 17th Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, said they will try at every level to curb recruitment in terror ranks, besides efforts are on to put an end to the cycle of violence.
“Local terrorists are gasping for breath, while foreigners are taking the lead. There has been a decline in local involvement in terrorism, while foreigners are at the forefront. It becomes clear that future fights will be against those who infiltrate from outside into Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
On the number of militants killed this year, the police chief said 113 terrorists from various terror outfits were neutralized in 2023.
Swain, who has become synonymous with uprooting terror infrastructure in J&K, said, “Our war is not only against gun-wielding terrorists but against that ideology as well which pushes youth towards bloodshed and separatism.”
“Our war will continue against those who glorify and legitimize terrorist actions. Our fight will continue till this ideology is fully wiped out,” he said.