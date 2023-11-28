JOIN US
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Mehbooba slams arrest of students in J&K

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also requested the union territory's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the issue.
Last Updated 28 November 2023, 08:07 IST

Srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday termed as 'shocking' and 'disconcerting' the arrest of seven university students for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and celebrating the Indian cricket team's loss in the World Cup final.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also requested the union territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to look into the issue.

“Disconcerting & shocking that cheering for a winning team too has been criminalised in Kashmir. Normalising slapping of draconian laws like UAPA on journalists, activists & now students reveals the ruthless mindset of the establishment towards youngsters in J&K. Hearts & minds of people through barrel of a gun (sic),” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

The arrested youths are studying at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir.

The students were arrested after police launched an investigation into a complaint by a non-local student who alleged his college mates had harassed him and raised objectionable slogans after India lost the final match and the cup to Australia.

(Published 28 November 2023, 08:07 IST)
