JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Militant hideout busted in J&K's Bandipora

The Indian Army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a joint operation based on a specific input and busted a terrorist hideout in the orchards of the Ayathmullah general area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 15:31 IST

Follow Us

Srinagar: Security forces on Tuesday busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said.

The Indian Army, police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a joint operation based on a specific input and busted a terrorist hideout in the orchards of the Ayathmullah general area in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, a police official said.

A UBGL/grenade launcher, seven UBGL grenades, 95 rounds of ammunition and a bag were seized from the hideout, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 February 2024, 15:31 IST)
India NewsIndian ArmyJammu and KashmirSrinagarJ&KCRPFJammu & KashmirCentral Reserve Police Force

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT