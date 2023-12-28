Minimum temperature drops below minus 3 degree Celsius in parts of Kashmir

Srinagar: Minimum temperatures in several parts of Kashmir have dropped below the minus three degrees Celsius-mark as a cold wave sweeps the region.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period, when temperatures drop considerably leading to freezing of water bodies, including the Dal Lake, as well as water in supply lines.

The chances of snowfall are the highest during this period and most areas, especially the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall. "Chilla-i-Kalan" will end on January 31 and will be followed by the 20-day "Chilla-i-Khurd" and the 10-day "Chilla-i-Bachha".

The minimum temperature dropped to minus 3.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday night in Srinagar from Tuesday night's minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The visibility in Srinagar city and its adjoining areas was below 50 metres for the second day due to dense fog. The transport department has issued an advisory for motorists in the city and termed foggy conditions the worst in recent memory.

Though fog has not affected operations at the Srinagar International Airport, but flights arriving from other cities in north India, including Delhi, are delayed due to bad weather conditions there, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).