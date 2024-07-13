Home
Mother, son killed, 6 injured as vehicle rolls down into deep gorge in J&K’s Poonch

A Belora car with eight passengers on board was on its way from Surankote to Srinagar. The vehicle skidded off the road at Pannar and rolled down into deep gorge.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 July 2024, 19:17 IST

Poonch/Jammu: A mother-son duo were killed and six others injured, when a vehicle skidded off the Mughal road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday evening, officials said.

A Belora car with eight passengers on board was on its way from Surankote to Srinagar. The vehicle skidded off the road at Pannar and rolled down into deep gorge, they said.

In the mishap, 34-year-old Ujla Begum and her nine-year-old son Anees lost their lives and six others were injured, the officials said, adding the injured have been hospitalised. PTI Corr/AB AS AS AS

Published 12 July 2024, 19:17 IST
