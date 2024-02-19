JOIN US
india jammu and kashmir

Mudslides lead to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway

People have been asked to avoid travel on the highway till the weather improves.
Last Updated 19 February 2024, 05:52 IST

Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was closed for traffic on Monday due to mudslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, officials said here.

People have been asked to avoid travel on the highway till the weather improves.

"The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway has been closed for traffic due to mudslides at Mehad-Cafteria in Ramban and at Tabela Chamalwass in Banihal area," an official of the traffic department said.

Authorities have stopped traffic at various place along the highway to avoid people getting stranded in vulnerable areas of the arterial road.

(Published 19 February 2024, 05:52 IST)
