NC MP Ruhullah seeks apology from Arvind Kejriwal for supporting BJP in Article 370 abrogation

Mehdi’s remarks came in response to Kejriwal's suggestion that Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah should consult him if he faces challenges in managing what he referred to as a "half-state."
Zulfikar Majid
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:17 IST

He expressed hope that Kejriwal has recognized the severity of the decisions made in August 2019. "I expect him to be a constructive partner in rebuilding the nation and empowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the NC MP added.

In a separate development, Mehdi's spokesperson dismissed rumors about his resignation from the National Conference. Speculation arose after a social media post suggested rifts between Mehdi and party vice president Omar Abdullah over comments related to Article 370.

“The rumors about Aga Ruhullah Mehdi resigning from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference are completely unfounded. I urge everyone to refrain from spreading such misinformation," the spokesperson clarified.

Published 15 October 2024, 11:17 IST
