NIA detains juvenile in Dhangri terror attack case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained a juvenile for allegedly harboring terrorists involved in the killing of five civilians in Dhangri village of border Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

A spokesperson of the NIA said the juvenile/child in conflict with law (CCL) was incidentally lodged at Observation Home, R S Pura, Jammu in another case, registered at Police Station Gursai in neighboring Poonch district.

The juvenile was taken into custody on Saturday by the NIA and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), Rajouri, for remand.

The Dhangri terror attack took place on January 1, 2023, in which five people belonging to the Hindu community were killed and several others seriously injured. The case was initially registered as FIR no. 01/2023 at PS Rajouri and after the NIA took over they re-registered the case on January 13, 2023.