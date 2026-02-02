<p>Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at multiple locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror case, officials said.</p>.NIA court sentences man to 10 years of imprisonment in Bengal's LeT recruitment module case.<p>The searches were being carried out in Rafiabad, Sopore, Bomai (in Baramulla district, Bandipora and Parimpora area of the city, the officials said.</p>.<p>Further details are awaited, they added. </p>