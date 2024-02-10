NIA raids in 10 locations across J&K; Rs 20 lakh, incriminating docs recovered against banned Jamaat-e-Islami outfit

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday carried out a series of raids across 10 locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case related to the banned organization, Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

The crackdown, part of a concerted effort to curb terrorist activities and dismantle their networks, unfolded in the predawn hours at the premises of various suspects at five locations in Srinagar, three in Budgam, two in Kulgam, one in Anantnag and four in Jammu.

In Kashmir the NIA sleuths assisted by the police and paramilitary CRPF, searched the premises of JeI-linked people while in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu city similar searches were conducted, officials said and added these raids mainly took place at premises owned by the members of the banned JeI.

Inside the raided premises, the NIA officials meticulously sifted through documents, electronic devices, and any semblance of evidence that could unravel the intricate web of JeI’s clandestine operations. Besides over Rs 20 lakh cash was seized during the raid.