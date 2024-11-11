Omar Abdullah begins work from J&K winter capital

<p>Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah</a> started working from the Civil Secretariat here on Monday, as part of an annual practice of shifting administrative base to the winter capital.</p>.<p>The deputy chief minister, cabinet ministers, chief secretary, administrative secretaries, and heads of departments also resumed their work from Jammu, officials said. </p><p>According to a General Administration Department order dated October 23, only the administrative secretaries and the top department heads will shift to Jammu from Srinagar under a curtailed Darbar move.</p>.Search operation underway in forests in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar to flush out terrorists.<p>The Civil Secretariat in Srinagar will also remain functional, as the order stated.</p>.<p>The annual move, a long-standing tradition in Jammu and Kashmir, was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The practice involved shifting the government from Srinagar to Jammu from October to May due to harsh cold conditions in the valley.</p>.<p>Abdullah is the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir since its reorganisation as a Union Territory.</p>.<p>He earlier served as a J&K chief minister from 2009 to 2014, when it was still a full-fledged state. </p>