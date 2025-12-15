<p>Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/omar-abdullah">Omar Abdullah </a>on Monday made a clear distinction between the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc and the Congress party’s “vote chori” campaign, underscoring growing differences within the anti-BJP alliance ahead of key state elections and national political battles.<br></p><p>The remarks mark a visible shift in tone from a coalition that once campaigned in unison during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.</p>.We'll work with truth, non-violence to remove Modi-RSS govt: Rahul Gandhi at Congress' 'vote chori' rally.<p>Talking to reporters, the National Conference (NC) leader said the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has “nothing to do” with the Congress’s vote chori (vote theft) narrative, which alleges electoral manipulation by the Election Commission and collusion with the ruling BJP.</p><p>“Every political party has the liberty to set its own agenda,” Abdullah said, stressing that while Congress has made vote chori and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls its central issues, the NC will focus on matters it deems pertinent to its constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.After statehood deadlock, Omar Abdullah turns to security narrative to push Centre.<p>The Congress held a major rally in New Delhi on December 14, where senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, amplified the vote chori allegations and demanded accountability from the poll body. The BJP and the Election Commission have dismissed these claims, and even some I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners have expressed reservations about conflating the issue with the broader opposition unity.<br></p><p>Abdullah’s distancing from Congress’s campaign comes shortly after his remarks at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, where he described the I.N.D.I.A. bloc as “on life support”, saying the alliance has struggled to maintain cohesion and effective joint strategy since the 2024 general elections.<br> </p><p>He said poor co-ordination contributed to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar returning to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold and criticised the bloc’s inability to integrate partners like the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha in seat-sharing discussions.<br></p><p>Political analysts say Abdullah’s comments reflect deepening fault lines within the opposition, particularly between the Congress and NC. While the I.N.D.I.A. bloc remains intact on paper, regular joint meetings and unified messaging have been sparse, prompting leaders like Abdullah to question the alliance’s relevance beyond parliamentary elections.<br></p><p>In recent months, the NC has emphasised regional priorities — notably the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood and local governance issues — over national sloganeering. </p><p>Abdullah has reiterated that while co-operation among opposition parties is valuable, individual constituents must also pursue their autonomous political agendas rather than be bound by a single, Congress-led narrative.</p>