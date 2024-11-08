Home
Omar condemns killing of village defence guards in J&K's Kishtwar

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the killings.
PTI
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 06:59 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 06:59 IST
