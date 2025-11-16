Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

India's Dhanush wins air rifle gold, Murtaza settles for silver in Deaflympics

Apart from his gold medal, Dhanush Srikanth also set a new Deaf Final World Record of 252.2.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 11:30 IST
Sports NewsIndiaAir Riflegold medal

Follow us on :

Follow Us