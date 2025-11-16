<p>New Delhi: Dhanush Srikanth on Sunday opened the account for India with a gold medal in the men’s air rifle event at the Deaflympics in Tokyo.</p>.<p>India’s Mohammed Murtaza Vania finished with a final score of 250.1 to grab the silver medal while Korea’s Baek Seunghak settled for bronze with a score of 223.6.</p>.India lose first test against South Africa by 30 runs after being bowled out for 93 on day three.<p>Apart from his gold medal, Srikanth also set a new Deaf Final World Record of 252.2.</p>.<p>India’s medal count now stands at two in the competition. </p>