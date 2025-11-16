<p>New Delhi: Around 49.73 crore or 97.52 per cent of 50.97 crore voters have been distributed enumeration forms as part of the second phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in 12 states and union territories.</p><p>The distribution of enumeration forms is complete in Goa and Lakshadweep while all states have clocked over 90 per cent distribution as on Sunday 3 pm, according to the Election Commission.</p>.3 lakh voters added in Bihar post SIR final list: EC officials respond to Congress poser.<p>Except for one, Block Level Officers have distributed enumeration forms in Lakshasweep where there are 57,813 voters.</p><p>In Goa where there are 11.85 lakh voters, 21 enumeration forms are left. In Andaman and Nicobar, 99.94 per cent of 3.10 lakh voters have been reached, leaving just 200 more to cover.</p>.<p>West Bengal, which saw protests against the SIR, the coverage is 99.16 per cent 7.59 crore of 7.66 crore voters have been distributed enumeration forms.</p><p>Another high performer was Gujarat where 99.16 per cent or 5.04 crore of 5.08 crore have been covered. In Madhya Pradesh, 99.45 per cent or 5.70 crore of 5.74 crore voters have got their enumeration forms.</p><p>In Rajasthan where 98.15 per cent or 5.38 crore of 5.48 crore voters are covered, the EC is yet to complete the printing of enumeration around 0.42 per cent or 2.28 lakh.</p><p>Kerala, which was initially lagging behind the distribution, has picked up pace and has covered 93.72 per cent or 2.61 crore of 2.78 crore voters. Puducherry has covered 94.10 per cent or 9.61 lakh of 10.21 lakh voters.</p>