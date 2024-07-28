Over 1,600 pilgrims leave Jammu base camp for Amarnath

Since June 28, when Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch from Jammu, a total of 1,36,984 pilgrims have embarked from the Jammu base camp.

More than 4.51 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the naturally-formed ice lingam at the cave shrine so far this year. The yatra has crossed last year's figures of 4.5 lakh pilgrims in less than a month this year.

The yatra commenced on June 29 and is scheduled to conclude on August 19.