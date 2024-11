Over 86 lakh pilgrims visit cave shrine of Mata Vashno Devi in J&K

As per the monthly figures, a total of 6,16,609 devotees visited Mata Vaishno Devi in January this year, followed by 4,32,925 in February, 8,61,517 in March, 9,55,575 in April, 1,164,301 in May, 1,115,719 in June, 7,65,726 in July, 5,73,730 in August, 6,78,484 in September, and 8,74,657 in October.