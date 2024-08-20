Home
PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari quits party ahead of J&K Assembly polls

Bukhari, a journalist-turned-politician, was a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and had also served as her advisor when she was the chief minister.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 12:12 IST

Srinagar: PDP chief spokesperson Suhail Bukhari Tuesday quit the party ahead of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari told PTI he has quit the PDP, but he did not elaborate further. Bukhari was apparently miffed at not being given the mandate to contest the polls.

He had hoped to contest the polls from Wagoora-Kreeri, but the return of former minister Basharat Bukhari to the PDP last month diminished his chances of getting the ticket.

Bukhari, a journalist-turned-politician, was a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and had also served as her advisor when she was the chief minister.

Published 20 August 2024, 12:12 IST
