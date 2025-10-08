Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

PDP introduces ‘Anti-Bulldozer Bill’ to safeguard land rights in Jammu & Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti says proposed legislation aims to regularise long-held land and lease properties, end arbitrary evictions
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 09:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 09:06 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirIndian PoliticsMehbooba MuftiPeople's Democratic Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us