<p>Srinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/peoples-democratic-party">People's Democratic Party</a> (PDP) President and former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mehbooba-mufti">Mehbooba Mufti</a> on Wednesday announced that her party has formally submitted The Jammu and Kashmir Land Rights and Regularisation Bill, 2025 —termed as the "<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/pdps-anti-bulldozer-bill-seeks-to-protect-property-rights-in-jk-3428356">Anti-Bulldozer Bill</a>" — for consideration in the forthcoming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.</p><p>The proposed law seeks to regularise land holdings of individuals, families, and institutions who have been in continuous possession of land for over 30 years, thereby granting them ownership rights and protection against eviction.</p><p>"This Bill is meant to prevent arbitrary demolitions and secure the land and livelihood of thousands of people who have been living or running establishments on these lands for decades," Mehbooba said in a statement.</p><p>She said the legislation, if passed, would help restore a sense of social and economic stability across <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir</a>, where recurring demolitions, eviction drives, and land disputes have triggered widespread anxiety among residents.</p><p>The PDP chief highlighted the ongoing crisis over land and lease renewals in tourist destinations like Gulmarg, where the Land Grant Rules, 2022 have ended the automatic renewal of old leases. "These rules have created chaos and uncertainty. Dozens of hotels that have been the backbone of Kashmir's tourism for decades now face the threat of eviction or government takeover through auction," she said.</p><p>According to Mehbooba, nearly 60 hotels in Gulmarg — including iconic establishments such as Nedous and Highlands Park — have received takeover notices from the Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA). Many of these hotels, she noted, have invested heavily over the years but now face financial distress, legal uncertainty, and the risk of closure.</p><p>"The absence of a clear policy on lease renewal and land regularisation has shaken investor confidence and hurt the tourism economy. Thousands of jobs are at stake," Mehbooba said, adding that the PDP's Bill offers a legal pathway to resolve these disputes and restore faith among property holders and entrepreneurs.</p><p>The PDP chief criticised the government for failing to provide legal clarity despite repeated assurances. "Despite the Chief Minister's promises to protect people's land rights, there has been no concrete policy or legal intervention in court to safeguard those rights," she said.</p><p>Mehbooba confirmed that PDP legislators have already submitted the Bill for inclusion in the upcoming Assembly session. She said the party's intention is not to politicise the issue but to ensure legal protection for long-standing landholders and leaseholders.</p><p>"The government should either adopt and implement these bills or bring in their own legislation — which the PDP will fully support — to secure people's rights over the lands they have developed and nurtured for generations," she said.</p>