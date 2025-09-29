Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

People of JK have been patient, Centre should not take advantage of it: CM Omar Abdullah

The CM said restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir was not a favour but a promise made to the people.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 16:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 16:28 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirOmar Abdullahstatehood

Follow us on :

Follow Us