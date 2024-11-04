Home
PM Modi reiterated commitment for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, says L-G in Assembly

Meanwhile, ruckus broke out in the Assembly after PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para moved a resolution on the revocation of J&K's special status and Article 370 on the first day of the session. It was opposed by the BJP MLAs.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 06:42 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 06:42 IST
