PM Modi reiterated commitment for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, says L-G in Assembly
Meanwhile, ruckus broke out in the Assembly after PDP MLA Waheed ur Rehman Para moved a resolution on the revocation of J&K's special status and Article 370 on the first day of the session. It was opposed by the BJP MLAs.
