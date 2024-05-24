Home
Police officer caught red-handed taking bribe in J&K

The officials said a team of the ACB caught the SHO of the Pantha Chowk police station red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 18:26 IST
Srinagar: A police officer was caught allegedly red-handed on Friday by the Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) accepting bribe, officials said.

The officials said a team of the ACB caught the SHO of the Pantha Chowk police station red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe. The police officer was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for settling a case, and was apprehended by the ACB, the officials added.

The ACB sleuths have allegedly recovered cash amounting to Rs 1.5 lakh and a cheque of Rs 50,000 from the possession of the arrested police officer in presence of independent witnesses, the officials said.

Published 24 May 2024, 18:26 IST
