Poonch: Army initiates Court of Inquiry as police lodges murder case over killing of three civilians

In a post on X on December 23, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations."

Taking its investigation forward, the sources said the Army has initiated a Court of Inquiry into the alleged torture and the subsequent death of the three civilians.