Possibly 2 foreign terrorists involved in Ganderbal terror attack: J&K LG

A doctor and six labourers were killed when terrorists struck a tunnel-construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Ganderbal on Sunday, officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 00:01 IST

India NewsJammu and KashmirManoj Sinha

