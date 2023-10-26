Post G-20 Summit, GI tagging, demand for J&K’s handicraft increases

Srinagar: The Geographic Indication (GI) tagging and the successful conduct of the G20 meeting in Srinagar have increased the demand of Jammu and Kashmir handicrafts with products worth Rs 208.21 crore exported in the first quarter of 2023.



Handicrafts sector has been one of the major sources of livelihood for people in Kashmir for hundreds of years. Handicraft activities carried out in Kashmir are famous throughout the world because of their fine quality, unique art and intricate design.



The Gulf and European countries represent a major customer base for Kashmiri carpets and Pashmina shawls.



Recently, handicrafts, including Pashmina shawls, carpets, and exquisite papier-mâché items obtained GI tagging which ensures the authenticity and origin of these products, offering protection from duplication and counterfeiting while also enhancing their marketability in international trade.



According to people associated with handicrafts trade, the boom in the tourism sector and the successful conduct of the G20 Summit has increased the demand of J&K’s handicraft and handloom products.

