Prior reference required for appointment of home secretary: Centre tells J&K administration

Srinagar: Amidst efforts to streamline administrative processes and ensure effective governance in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a directive mandating the Jammu and Kashmir administration to send proposals for the appointment of the Home Secretary for "prior reference".
Under the new directive, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is required to submit proposals for the appointment of the Home Secretary to the MHA for thorough consideration before finalising the appointment.
Earlier, the J&K administration was only required to make a prior reference to the Centre on the proposals of the appointment of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP).
As per earlier rules, the J&K Lieutenant Governor shall make a prior reference to the MHA or to the appropriate Ministry with a copy to the Ministry of Home Affairs in respect of proposals affecting the relations of the Central government with any State government, the Supreme Court or any other High Court; proposals for the appointment of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police; important cases which affect or are likely to affect the peace and tranquility of the Union Territory; and cases which affect or are likely to affect the interests of any minority community, Scheduled Castes or the Backward Classes.
(Published 29 February 2024, 05:48 IST)